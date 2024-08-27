Illegal street "takedowns" blocking Maryland roads has police cracking down

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police arrested a man who allegedly participated in an illegal street takeover, which blocked traffic on a major Baltimore thoroughfare last weekend.

A video posted to social media shows a wild and illegal car meetup spinning out of control at the intersection of West North Avenue and Eutaw Place.

"What makes people want to do something like that to risk other people and their own life," Baltimore resident Latisha Howard said.

Troopers arrested a 26-year-old Pennsylvania man who they said had a loaded gun with him.

Four additional arrests were recently made in Prince George's and Baltimore counties.

Cracking down on illegal street racing

State Police and other law enforcement agencies are cracking down on illegal car meetups in Maryland.

"Police are really serious about shutting down these illegal takeovers, as they call them," Maryland State Police Spokesperson Elena Russo said.

Illegal car meetups have wreaked havoc on Maryland streets for years.

More than 130 incidents were recorded in 2023 alone, including in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

Last October, an illegal car meetup in Baltimore County created a massive traffic jam. Then, in December, investigators said participants of an illegal meetup poured gasoline on the asphalt at a popular shopping center in Southeast Baltimore.

Law enforcement agencies from across the state have formed a task force to combat these driving exhibitions.

"The Maryland Car Rally Task Force was formed to really go out and combat these large-scale illegal driving exhibition events that threaten public safety," Russo said.

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force increased patrols in hotspot areas.

Baltimore residents hope that the task force puts an end to illegal meetups.

"Maybe looking at the cameras more and trying to get license plates," Howard said.

Stricter penalties

A new Maryland law went into effect in June that stiffens penalties for those caught street racing or exhibition driving.

Participants will now face mandatory court appearances and could spend up to a year in prison. Fines were also doubled to $1,000.