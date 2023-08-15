Street racing continues to be problem in Baltimore despite a strict new ordinance: 'Reckless behavior'

BALTIMORE - A large crowd gathered at North Avenue and Mount Royal early Sunday morning to watch street racers performing doughnuts in the middle of the intersection.

"Where are the police officers who are supposed to be monitoring things like this? said Michael Bledsoe. "This is just purely reckless behavior."

Bledsoe, a Baltimore resident, said the drag racing is dangerous.

"I don't understand why the people were just watching stuff like that because it's just really reckless behavior," Bledsoe said.

WJZ reviewed police dispatch revealing the extent of the problem that morning.

"All districts, all units are to check car clubs," dispatch audio said. "They just cleared out one in the Northwest. They were last seen heading 83 towards the County and Reisterstown Road. The group is around 300 strong."

The illegal racing has been a problem in Baltimore before, including in 2022 in Hampden and downtown near police headquarters.

"There's more the city can do about it. They can start enforcing the laws," Bledsoe said.

Baltimore City Council member Yitzy Schleifer was so fed up that he sponsored an ordinance, later signed into law, that makes the penalties for street racing in Baltimore City some of the stiffest in the state, with a maximum year behind bars and up to a $1,000 fine.

"It's very difficult when you have one or two officers out on the street to handle a crowd of hundreds of cars," Schleifer said. "And so there is a specific strategy that BPD is deploying when it comes to dealing with these car clubs, but it involves more than just two officers."

Natasha Jarvis-Pillai, who lives near North Avenue and Mount Royal, says a police crackdown is not the answer.

"If we want to change people's behavior, we need to understand them first," Jarvis-Pillai said. "And I don't think police are a tool for understand people. They're a tool for enforcing compliance but not for understanding."