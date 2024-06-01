Maryland street racers could now face major penalties with new law in effect

The Avenue at White Marsh set to tighten its youth curfew policy and more top stories

BALTIMORE -- A new Maryland law recently signed by Gov. Wes Moore aiming to crack down on exhibition driving or street racing is now in effect.

Anyone participating in street racing in Maryland could face jail time and hefty fines.

Street racing has caused chaos and death in Baltimore and beyond. In Maryland, the cost of showing off is now much higher.

"It's all about showing off and at other people's risk and expense to life and health and business and peace," said John Seng, Chair of Safe Roads Maryland, the group that lobbied for the bills.

This new law, which started Saturday, says anyone participating in street racing and exhibition driving will face mandatory court appearances and up to one year of imprisonment. Fines are also now doubled to $1,000.

"These are some of the most aggressive penalties in the nation," Seng said. "What the Maryland General Assembly recognized was, we need to make exhibition driving and street racing a really bad idea."

A Baltimore County family has felt the deadly impact of street racing.

In 2019, WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren spoke with the family of 19-year-old Zach Friedlander, who, along with his dog, was killed after a driver t-boned him at 116 mph.

"I wouldn't wish this pain on anyone," said Lexi Friedlander, Zach's sister.

Eyewitnesses told police the driver who hit him was racing.

"This was not an accident," Friedlander said.

Seng hopes these penalties will bring street racing to a screeching halt.

"You better think twice because you may find yourself behind bars," Seng said.

The new law doesn't just apply to drivers, but anyone involved in street racing activity is subject to these penalties.