Maryland lawmakers tackle issues on road safety, including increased penalties for illegal street racing
BALTIMORE - Maryland lawmakers are tackling two big issues involving your safety on the roads.
They want to increase cameras and automated fines in work zones after a deadly crash on Baltimore's beltway last year. Six construction workers were killed after two speeding cars crashed in March 2023.
There's also a push to increase penalties for dangerous street racing.
