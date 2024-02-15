Watch CBS News
Maryland lawmakers tackle issues on road safety, including increased penalties for illegal street racing

By Mike Hellgren

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Maryland lawmakers are tackling two big issues involving your safety on the roads.

They want to increase cameras and automated fines in work zones after a deadly crash on Baltimore's beltway last year. Six construction workers were killed after two speeding cars crashed in March 2023.

There's also a push to increase penalties for dangerous street racing.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 4:39 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

