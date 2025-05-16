More storms possible overnight across Maryland; weekend looks fantastic

Another wave of rain and storms is possible overnight in Maryland

Another wave of rain and storms is possible overnight in Maryland

Another wave of rain and storms is possible overnight in Maryland

A complex of storms will approach the region late tonight, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. While any storms that develop could feature brief downpours or gusty winds, the overall severe threat is significantly lower than what we saw Friday afternoon. This is due to more stable air in place, thanks to earlier storms and the overnight timing.

Overnight lows will settle into the 60s.

Sunshine returns on Saturday, accompanied by a gusty northwest wind. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s, making it feel more like early summer. Skies remain clear into Saturday night, with cooler temperatures dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday will bring more pleasant conditions, with sunshine and noticeably cooler highs in the mid-70s. Clear skies will allow temperatures to dip back into the 50s Sunday night.

The new workweek starts off dry and sunny on Monday with highs in the mid-70s, but changes are on the horizon. Clouds increase Tuesday ahead of the next storm system, with a chance of rain developing by Tuesday night. Highs Tuesday will top out in the low 70s.

Rain is likely Tuesday night, continuing through much of Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will turn unseasonably cool midweek - highs Wednesday may struggle to reach the low 60s, with some spots remaining in the upper 50s. Similar conditions are expected Thursday before showers taper off by Thursday night.

Friday looks mostly cloudy but dry, with highs in the mid-60s.

Looking ahead to next weekend, weather conditions appear favorable for outdoor plans. Both Saturday and Sunday are expected to feature a mix of sun and clouds, low humidity, and comfortable highs in the 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s, adding to the refreshing feel.