Man shoveling snow in Anne Arundel County injured after getting struck by snowplow

A man helping clear snow in a parking lot in Anne Arundel County was injured after he was struck by a private snowplow on Monday, according to police.

The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Pebble Drive in Brooklyn Park. The man was taken to Shock Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The Maryland Occupational Safety and Health (MOSH) is investigating.

Winter storm in Anne Arundel County

Portions of Anne Arundel County measured at least eight inches of snow from Sunday's winter storm.

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport in Anne Arundel County measured a total of 11.3 inches of snow. It was the highest amount at the airport since 2016, when it recorded 25 inches.

Anne Arundel County's Green Haven received 10.2 inches of snow, while Crofton had 8.8 inches and Pasadena saw 8.5 inches.

The winter storm was followed by frigid temperatures, prompting schools to be closed through Wednesday, Jan. 28.