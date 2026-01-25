How much snow has fallen in Maryland? Snowfall totals for Sunday's winter storm.

A winter storm is bringing heavy, powdery snow to Maryland Sunday morning. By mid- to late morning, conditions are expected to change to sleet and freezing rain.

The storm is expected to dump more than six inches of snow across the state, prompting First Alert Weather Days for Sunday and Monday, Winter Storm Warnings across the state and school closures.

According to the First Alert Weather Team, the snow is falling at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, and temperatures are in the teens.

As of 7 a.m., an average of four inches of snow has accumulated across the Baltimore region, according to data from the National Weather Service (NWS).

BWI Airport measured 4.1 inches early Sunday morning.

Snow totals will be updated as the storm continues.

How many inches of snow in Maryland?

Anne Arundel County

Chelsea Beach - 5.3 inches

Laurel - 3.8 inches

Severn - 3 inches

Baltimore County

E Kingsville - 4.6 inches

Perry Hall - 3.5 inches

S Rosedale - 4.1 inches

Carroll County

Marston - 2.5 inches

Harford County

Bel Air - 4.5 inches

Norrisville - 5.4 inches

Howard County

Columbia - 4.5 inches

Elkridge - 4.8 inches

North Laurel - 4.1 inches

Sykesville - 4.9 inches

Braddock Heights in Frederick County recorded 6.5 inches, and Garrett County recorded 5 inches.