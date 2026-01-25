How much snow has fallen in Maryland? Snowfall totals for Sunday's winter storm.
A winter storm is bringing heavy, powdery snow to Maryland Sunday morning. By mid- to late morning, conditions are expected to change to sleet and freezing rain.
The storm is expected to dump more than six inches of snow across the state, prompting First Alert Weather Days for Sunday and Monday, Winter Storm Warnings across the state and school closures.
According to the First Alert Weather Team, the snow is falling at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, and temperatures are in the teens.
As of 7 a.m., an average of four inches of snow has accumulated across the Baltimore region, according to data from the National Weather Service (NWS).
BWI Airport measured 4.1 inches early Sunday morning.
Snow totals will be updated as the storm continues.
How many inches of snow in Maryland?
Anne Arundel County
Chelsea Beach - 5.3 inches
Laurel - 3.8 inches
Severn - 3 inches
Baltimore County
E Kingsville - 4.6 inches
Perry Hall - 3.5 inches
S Rosedale - 4.1 inches
Carroll County
Marston - 2.5 inches
Harford County
Bel Air - 4.5 inches
Norrisville - 5.4 inches
Howard County
Columbia - 4.5 inches
Elkridge - 4.8 inches
North Laurel - 4.1 inches
Sykesville - 4.9 inches
Braddock Heights in Frederick County recorded 6.5 inches, and Garrett County recorded 5 inches.