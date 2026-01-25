Watch CBS News
How much snow has fallen in Maryland? Snowfall totals for Sunday's winter storm.

By JT Moodee Lockman

/ CBS Baltimore

A winter storm is bringing heavy, powdery snow to Maryland Sunday morning. By mid- to late morning, conditions are expected to change to sleet and freezing rain. 

The storm is expected to dump more than six inches of snow across the state, prompting First Alert Weather Days for Sunday and Monday, Winter Storm Warnings across the state and school closures

According to the First Alert Weather Team, the snow is falling at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, and temperatures are in the teens.

As of 7 a.m., an average of four inches of snow has accumulated across the Baltimore region, according to data from the National Weather Service (NWS). 

BWI Airport measured 4.1 inches early Sunday morning.

Snow totals will be updated as the storm continues.

How many inches of snow in Maryland? 

Anne Arundel County 

Chelsea Beach - 5.3 inches

Laurel - 3.8 inches 

Severn - 3 inches 

Baltimore County 

E Kingsville - 4.6 inches

Perry Hall - 3.5 inches 

S Rosedale - 4.1 inches

Carroll County 

Marston - 2.5 inches

Harford County 

Bel Air - 4.5 inches 

Norrisville - 5.4 inches

Howard County

Columbia - 4.5 inches

Elkridge - 4.8 inches

North Laurel - 4.1 inches

Sykesville - 4.9 inches

Braddock Heights in Frederick County recorded 6.5 inches, and Garrett County recorded 5 inches. 

