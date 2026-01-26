Anne Arundel County Schools closed through Wednesday, Jan. 28 due to freezing temperatures

Anne Arundel County schools will remain closed through Wednesday, Jan. 28, as icy road conditions and freezing temperatures are expected across Maryland this week.

The district has three built-in inclement weather days, one of which was used on Monday.

Several other schools and universities in Maryland will be closed on Tuesday due to the messy roads and frigid weather.

See an updated list of school closings and delays here.

Winter storm hits Maryland

Parts of Anne Arundel County saw nearly eight inches of snow on Sunday during a major winter storm that also brought bitter cold weather and freezing rain to the region.

The storm prompted school closures across the state, though some districts, like Carroll County, were already scheduled to be closed for the end of the marking period.

On Monday morning, road crews dealt with extremely slick conditions as ice-coated roads, walkways and cars.

WJZ's First Alert Weather Team advised residents to try to clear snow during daylight hours on Monday as temperatures are expected to drop to the teens and twenties Monday night into Tuesday.

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to the forecasted temperatures, and a Cold Weather Advisory will be in effect Monday evening through late Tuesday morning.