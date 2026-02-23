Slippery road conditions persist across Maryland after snowstorm

Maryland State Police received more than 1,190 calls for service during a winter storm that brought nearly 2 to 4 inches of snow across the state late Sunday into early Monday.

Troopers responded to nearly 343 crashes as the snowfall prompted slick road conditions, along with school closures and delays on Monday morning.

Baltimore City received about 4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Baltimore County recorded nearly 4.8 inches of snow, while Howard County saw about 3 inches.

Police said most of the calls for service, about 30%, came from the Eastern Shore, where a Blizzard Warning remains in effect through 6 p.m. due to strong wind gusts.

For most of Maryland, snowfall tapered off around mid-morning on Monday. Windy conditions are expected to continue, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team. Temperatures will fall below freezing on Monday night, and Tuesday morning's commute may be icy.

Find a list of winter shelters in the Baltimore area here.

Baltimore mobilizes 700 snow removal vehicles

Baltimore deployed nearly 700 snow removal vehicles to clear snow and salt roads after a winter storm brought nearly 2 to 4 inches of snow across the region.

According to city officials, snow crews began clearing roads as soon as snowfall began on Sunday. Crews are prioritizing salting roads to prevent slippery conditions.

Trash and recycling collection services were not impacted by the weather, according to city officials.

Snow removal efforts underway in Annapolis

Annapolis received about 2.8 inches of snow overnight. The city ended its Phase Two Snow Emergency on Monday morning after crews worked overnight to treat and plow roads.

"What we got in terms of snowfall was within the forecast range, but we didn't see the higher amounts that had a chance of occurring. Regardless, City staff worked throughout the weekend to be prepared to meet the possible range of outcomes and maintain safety for our residents," said Mayor Jared Littmann.

Free parking at city garages will end at 6 p.m. on Monday, and cars will be charged if they are not moved by that time.

Snow removal efforts will continue until work is complete, officials said.