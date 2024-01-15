Snow blankets Maryland, threatens Tuesday morning commutes

BALTIMORE -- WJZ tracked road conditions as snow swept through Maryland on Monday afternoon and will continue into Tuesday morning.

As day turned into night, snowfall picked up in the Baltimore area. Most of Maryland could get as much as five inches of snow.

"It's been a little slippery," Felicia Dudley, from Canton, said.

The conditions left sidewalks and roadways covered in either a layer of slush or snow, making the evening commute dicey for many.

"Treacherous." Deborah Ledbetter, from Hampden, said. "I really don't think you should drive in it, so I left my car parked."

The Maryland State Highway Administration deployed all available crews to pretreat and monitor roadways on Monday.

Those crews will be working through the night as the snow continues to fall into the early morning hours on Tuesday, and as temperatures drop.

"There is a chance of some slight refreezing so we're going to be cognizant of that as well throughout the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning rush hour," Maryland State Highway Administration spokesperson Charlie Gischlar said.

Some parts of our area are issuing Code Blue Extreme Cold alerts and offering shelters and other resources to keep people warm.

Howard County's will last until Tuesday morning. Baltimore City's will begin Tuesday evening and last until Thursday morning.

Plus, several school districts will start two hours late Tuesday, including Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County, Harford County, Carroll County and Howard County.

The State Highway Administration is asking people to stay off the roads if possible, but if you do have to be out, make sure you are driving carefully and look out for plows.

"Stay behind our equipment," ," Gischlar said. "They're literally clearing a path for you and just never be in a hurry behind the wheel."

The State Highway Administration will be posting updates on its website.