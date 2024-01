BALTIMORE - Harford County Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, January 16, because of wintry weather condition.

There will be no morning Pre-K or before-school childcare.

HCPS schools and offices will open 2 hours late tomorrow, Tuesday, January 16, 2024. No morning Pre-K or before school childcare. Essential personnel should await further information from their supervisor. Any necessary re-evaluation will be made by 6:30 a.m. tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/UM1dmKjYrw — HCPS (@HCPSchools) January 15, 2024

You can find all of your school closings here.