Streak over: Snow accumulates more than an inch for first time in 716 days

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE - For the first time in 716 days, the Baltimore area had more than one inch of snowfall on the ground.

As of 7 p.m., BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport reported 1.4 inches of snow, and it's going to keep on snowing throughout the night.

Our First Alert Weather Team projects 3 to 5 inches of snow from Monday into Tuesday morning.

The last snowfall of more than 1 inch was in late January 2022.

First published on January 15, 2024 / 8:25 PM EST

