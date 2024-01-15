Streak over: Snow accumulates more than an inch for first time in 716 days

How much snow will Maryland get? Winter storm preparations underway

How much snow will Maryland get? Winter storm preparations underway

How much snow will Maryland get? Winter storm preparations underway

BALTIMORE - For the first time in 716 days, the Baltimore area had more than one inch of snowfall on the ground.

As of 7 p.m., BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport reported 1.4 inches of snow, and it's going to keep on snowing throughout the night.

#BREAKING THE STREAK IS OVER! 1.4”’of snow at @BWI_Airport as of 7 PM breaks the 716 consecutive stretch of less than 1”’of snow. And it’s going to keep snowing!! 3-5” totals @wjz @DerekBeasleyWX — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 16, 2024

Our First Alert Weather Team projects 3 to 5 inches of snow from Monday into Tuesday morning.

The last snowfall of more than 1 inch was in late January 2022.