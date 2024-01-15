Streak over: Snow accumulates more than an inch for first time in 716 days
BALTIMORE - For the first time in 716 days, the Baltimore area had more than one inch of snowfall on the ground.
As of 7 p.m., BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport reported 1.4 inches of snow, and it's going to keep on snowing throughout the night.
Our First Alert Weather Team projects 3 to 5 inches of snow from Monday into Tuesday morning.
The last snowfall of more than 1 inch was in late January 2022.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.