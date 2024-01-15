How much snow will Maryland get? Winter storm preparations underway

BALTIMORE - The State Highway Administration has started pre-treating highways as Maryland is expected to see more snow Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The latest system is set to impact the evening commute Monday and the morning commute Tuesday. WJZ's First Alert Weather Team is tracking all the developments including timing and impact here.

WHAT TO EXPECT: Later today light snow will return to the area. The snow will continue steady & light through late tonight before tapering off. Temps will hold in the 20s & low 30s. 2-4" of fresh accumulation by early Tues. AM. Delays expected for Tues. AM commute. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/zOkXgBO2LU — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 15, 2024

State Highway crews will be using salt brine to help keep snow and ice from sticking to roads.

If you do not need to leave the house during the winter weather, you're encouraged to stay safe and stay home.

If you must travel, here are the key things to remember, according to SHA:

Slow down. Posted speed limits are for ideal (dry) weather conditions.

Use extra caution on elevated surfaces, such as bridges, overpasses, and ramps as they are the first to freeze.

Don't crowd the plow. Stay behind and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and SHA equipment.

Before driving, clear all snow from your vehicle as remaining snow on hoods and roofs can become ice and dislodge during highway travel which poses hazards to other drivers.

Move over or slow down when approaching emergency equipment - it's the law!

SHA also has the Statewide Transportation Operations Resource Map (STORM) available. Drivers can see where crews have been, as well as real-time weather information.

WJZ will have frequent weather updates as this system moves through. As a reminder, here is how you can stream us on CBS News Baltimore so you have the latest information any time you need it.