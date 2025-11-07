Rainy weather expected in Maryland Friday night, Sunday before cold blast next week

Maryland will see big temperature swings and two chances for wet weather through the weekend.

A blast of winter-like cold arrives Sunday night through Tuesday. During this stretch of time, gusty winds and the coldest temperatures of the season yet will arrive.

The first flakes of the season could fall in the form of scattered snow flurries in and around Baltimore Monday evening through Tuesday. The first accumulating snow of the season is becoming increasingly likely in the mountains of western Maryland.

Late evening showers Friday

A widespread hard frost and freeze took place early Friday morning across most of Maryland as low temperatures dipped into the lower 30s. The coldest temperatures of the morning are beginning to ease as the sun continues to warm us up.

Expect a gusty breeze on this Friday afternoon with numerous wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph out of the southwest. Some of the stronger wind gusts will reach 35 to 40 mph across our area, especially in the higher elevations of Carroll and Howard counties.

The weather will remain dry through 9 p.m. Friday, so any early evening outdoor plans will be just fine. Showers will push in from the northwest and ease southeast during the late evening and overnight hours.

Wet weather Sunday in Maryland

Rain departs before 7 a.m. Saturday. The sky will clear a bit in the afternoon, as temperatures warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Showers return to the forecast Sunday, especially during the morning hours when showers will be most numerous. While there will be scattered wet weather continuing off-and-on throughout the day on into the evening, the day is far from a washout and rainfall amounts look less than 0.25". The breeze will turn gusty, especially during the early evening hours. Sunday will be the last mild day, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures start tumbling Sunday night, into Monday morning.

Winter-like weather across Maryland early next week

Monday and Tuesday are WJZ First Alert Weather Days.

Monday and Tuesday have been declared WJZ First Alert Weather Days for a brief, but intense blast of winter-like air. Monday will be the transition day across Maryland as colder air begins to pour into the area. Wind-chills during the Monday morning commute will be in the lower to middle 30s. By the afternoon, highs will only top out in the upper 40s. Winds will gust 20 to 30 mph, so wind-chills in the afternoon will stay steady in the lower to middle 40s.

A reinforcing shot of very cold air will sweep across Maryland Monday evening through Tuesday. This may bring a few scattered snow flurries to the Baltimore metro Monday evening, night, and Tuesday. Winds will also turn strong and gusty pumping in much colder air. Overnight lows Monday into Tuesday will be around 30 degrees, but combine the gusty and cold winds with numbing temperatures and feels like temperatures Tuesday morning will tumble into the upper teens and lower 20s.

In the western Maryland mountains, accumulating snow is becoming more likely Sunday night through Tuesday where several inches of snow may fall on the west side of the mountains in Garrett county. This has the potential to be a plowable snow, so stay tuned for possible future winter weather alerts and warnings for the mountains of western Maryland for a plowable snow and tough travel.

No accumulation is expected in central Maryland. But don't be surprised to see the first few wet flakes of the season.

Despite the brief punch of winter-like weather Monday and Tuesday, temperatures quickly rebound Wednesday afternoon. The Baltimore region will warm back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Winter isn't here just yet, though. Wednesday's temperatures will see a nice rebound by afternoon with highs returning to the lower 60s.