Rain chances overnight & Friday; Beautiful Mother's Day weekend on tap

Scattered showers will linger through the overnight hours across the region, with the possibility of an isolated rumble of thunder. While the rain won't be widespread or severe, it may be just enough to dampen the evening for some.

A larger storm system moves directly over the area Friday, bringing a continued chance for showers and cooler temperatures. Highs will struggle to reach the 60s in many spots, with some areas holding in the 50s. However, the rain tapers quickly by late afternoon and evening, setting the stage for a much-improved weekend.

Friday night turns chilly, with overnight lows dipping into the 40s and 50s.

The forecast for Mother's Day weekend is nothing short of fantastic. Saturday will be filled with sunshine and comfortable highs in the 70s. Even warmer air arrives Sunday, just in time for Mother's Day, with highs approaching 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

The dry stretch continues into Monday, with sunshine to start the day followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s.

Rain chances return Tuesday morning, and the unsettled pattern looks to linger through much of next week. Periods of rain are expected Tuesday, Tuesday night, and again on Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoons midweek, though severe weather is not anticipated at this time.

Highs will remain in the 70s through the middle of the week, with overnight lows generally in the 50s. While the weather may not be ideal for outdoor plans next week, the pattern will bring several opportunities for beneficial rainfall to the region.

