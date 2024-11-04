Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks makes Maryland campaign blitz on eve of Election Day

BALTIMORE -- Angela Alsobrooks is making her final campaign push before the crucial U.S. Senate race is decided by the voters.

The Prince George's County Executive, aiming to become the first Black woman to represent Maryland in Congress, is rallying her supporters Monday evening in Riverdale on the eve of Election Day.

Alsobrooks, a Democrat, is challenging former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan for the seat vacated by Ben Cardin, who chose to retire rather than run for reelection.

As she attempts to defeat Hogan at the polls, and the $20-plus million in attack ads from conservative super PACs, Alsobrooks is looking to stick to the issues that she believes are important to voters, including reproductive freedom and the economy.

"We have the opportunity to decide the kind of state and kind of country that we will build for our children, one that not only protects economic opportunity for every Marylander or in every American, but we are also protecting the freedoms that make us American," Alsobrooks said.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know about where to vote.

Last-minute campaign blitz

Alsobrooks went on an Election Eve blitz across Maryland on Monday.

During her stop to thank the staff in Waldorf, Alsobrooks said her campaign is filled with optimism, confidence and excitement.

"The good news is that we're gonna win," Alsobrooks said. "We were up early this morning with commuters at the metro stop. People are just thrilled about this election. They do understand the stakes of it."

What's on the line?

This U.S. Senate race could be the difference in swinging the balance of power.

"I think Marylanders are ready to keep the Senate blue," Alsobrooks said. "They recognize it is in the best interest of our state and of our country to make sure that we do not lose the majority of the Senate as well as all of the other issues that are at stake."