School is back in session in Harford, Carroll and Cecil counties

School is officially back in session in Harford, Carroll, and Cecil counties. The first day back was on Tuesday.

Teachers, parents, the Harford County Sheriff's Office, county leaders, and, of course, the school mascot, were out on Tuesday to welcome students off the bus at North Harford Middle School.

"I practiced doing locks a lot for my locker, I went over my schedule a lot, and just did a lot to prepare," said sixth-grader Evan Plunkert.

"I guess being in 8th grade, kind of being a leader at the school, I guess," added eighth-grader Charlie Plunkert.

It was all smiles on Tuesday as students at North Harford Middle School entered the building for the first day of the 2025-2026 school year.

"I would say normally I'm pretty prepared for this kind of stuff," said eighth-grader Ashleigh Capellan. "I'm always getting ready at least three months in advance. I just always keep it in mind, I'm just manifesting it's going to be a good year."

Welcome back celebration

Students were greeted by faculty, district leaders, and the North Harford Hawk.

Nicole Ivey, a sixth-grade social studies teacher, said it's important to get the students amped for the year ahead.

"I tell them the very first period in homeroom, it is going to be a day, we're going to have ups and downs, but in the end, we're in this together for the next 180 days," Ivey said.

Policy change with cellphones

There are some policy changes this year in the Harford County Public School District, including one that requires cellphones to stay in the lockers.

But surprisingly, students don't seem too concerned.

"I wouldn't say I'm like a screenager, and I'm not addicted to my phone, but I don't really care that much," Capellan said. "What am I going to use it for anyway? I don't need to play games during class, I'll just use it on the bus. I don't think it's that big of a deal."

Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson said he hopes to keep up the excitement throughout the year.

"We just have to keep doing the work," Dr. Bulson said. "And we have such a great team, relying on them, keeping them motivated, because it's their job to take care of the kids."

1 school closed due to a power outage

Meanwhile, George D. Lisby Elementary School in Aberdeen was not able to open on Tuesday because of a power outage.

Harford County Public Schools officials said they hope to open for the first day of school on Wednesday.