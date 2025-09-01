Students in Harford, Carroll, Cecil counties get set to start new school year

Harford, Carroll, and Cecil County students and teachers return to the classroom on Tuesday, which are some of the final districts to go back in Maryland.

Changes at Harford County schools

Students in Harford County are preparing for a few changes this year meant to enhance safety.

Backpacks must be stored during the day. Elementary students may leave them in classrooms or cubbies, while middle and high school students must store them in lockers.

Students may carry one small, non-transparent hygiene bag no larger than 4.5 by 8.5 inches.

Athletic bags and musical instrument cases must be dropped off in designated storage areas at the start of the school day and cannot be carried throughout the building.

Elementary students must deactivate these devices and store them in backpacks upon arrival. Middle school students must leave all devices in lockers for the entire day.

High school students must store phones and wearables in lockers and keep them deactivated during class time. Across all grade levels, wearable technology must remain off during the school day.

The district partially rolled out this policy last year and believes it creates a safer learning environment.

"What we started last year, we saw between a 30% and 50% drop in all fights, disruptions, all the things that create these disruptions. And I attribute much of it to the change in cellphone practices. But we saw huge decreases in those," said Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson.

WJZ's Ashley Paul sat down with the district's superintendent, who outlined other changes for the year. He says staffing cuts may add more chairs in the classroom, too.

Adjusting to back to school

Parents say Tuesday is a harsh dose of reality: back to normal after summer break.

"I think it's going to be chaos in the morning, trying to rush and not miss the bus," said Sandra Baltodano, a mother of two students.

"Setting the sleep schedule is the hardest thing. That's the biggest struggle we'll have," said parent Casey Butler.

Robin Price, who was out shopping for last-minute back-to-school items, said she is excited for the new year.

"Ready to go, just I know there's going to be a ton of traffic," Price said.

Students are excited about the return to school

Several students say they are looking forward to going back to school to see their friends and even their teachers.

"I'm excited to see my friend Veronica, and I'm excited to…do math," said Yurbi Villeda, who is starting fourth grade. "I have a new backpack and I want to use it."

Izzy Butler, who is going into fourth grade, said she is ready to get back in the classroom and is excited to learn.

"I want to know how to do long division and really hard math," Butler said. "My favorite subject is writing, and I'm looking forward to learning some new words."

Jassiah Brinson and Khalil Wallace, who are both going into sixth grade and starting middle school, say they are ready for a change, going from the oldest to the youngest in the school.

"I feel like it's going to be great. There are a lot of good teachers there that really love their students," Brinson said. "Make sure you pay attention in class."

"Have fun and listen to your teachers," Wallace added.