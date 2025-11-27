Man arrested after road rage incident on I-695 in Baltimore County

A Baltimore man is facing felony charges in connection with a road rage incident that occurred in September, according to Maryland State Police.

Kyron Lambert Jr., 22, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 25, after police responded to a reported road rage incident in the area of I-695 at Route 97 on Sept. 30.

The victim told troopers that Lambert, who was driving an Acura, pulled alongside their vehicle, rolled his window down and pointed a handgun. The victim was not injured, officials said.

During the investigation, police identified Lambert as the suspect. On Nov. 25, troopers searched his home and recovered a 9mm handgun, an empty magazine, another with nine rounds and a 14-round magazine, police said. An 18-round magazine was recovered from Lambert's car, and a 9mm handgun and magazine were found in Lambert's father's home.

Kyron Lambert Jr., was arrested after a road rage incident in Baltimore County. Maryland State Police Department

He was charged with assault, illegal firearm use, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, resisting arrest and obstructing justice, according to police. Lambert is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a court hearing.

Road rage cases in Maryland

A nationwide AAA study that surveyed 2,933 drivers found that many experienced road rage behaviors at least once in 2024. Nearly 7% of surveyors reported being bumped on purpose, 15% reported being run off the road, and nearly 53% wondered whether another driver had a weapon in their vehicle in the past year, according to the survey.

Maryland has seen several road rage crimes in the past year.

In late October, a Towson University student was assaulted after a road rage incident near the campus. The incident happened during morning rush hour.

Police said the suspect followed the student to campus, assaulted them and slashed their tires.

In April, a Baltimore man was sentenced to life in prison for a 2023 road rage shooting that left a woman dead on Route 702 in Essex.