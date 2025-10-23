Towson University student assaulted on Baltimore County campus after road rage incident

A Towson University student was assaulted and had their tires slashed on the campus in Baltimore County after a nearby road rage incident, university police said.

According to the towson university police department (TUPD), the incident occurred during the morning rush hour on Thursday.

After the road rage incident, a suspect followed the student to a campus parking lot where the assault took place, TUPD said.

The student was injured but declined medical treatment, police said.

According to officials, this was not a random incident, and TUPD is working to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-704-4444.

Towson University crime

According to data from the university's Office of Public Safety, there have been a total of 672 crime offenses reported on campus so far in 2025.

Data shows crime decreased by nearly 12% between 2023 and 2024, with 1,007 offenses reported in 2023 and 882 reported in 2024.

Reported assaults increased by about 28%, as 46 offenses were reported in 2023 and 59 were reported in 2024, according to the data.

So far this year, 34 assault offenses have been reported, data shows.