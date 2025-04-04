"Random" road rage shooting that killed woman in 2023 lands Baltimore man in prison for life

A Baltimore City man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2023 road rage shooting that killed a woman in what police deemed as a random act of violence.

On Thursday, Rylan Picard-Kevin Harris, 31, pled guilty in a Baltimore City Circuit Court to the murder of Shalia Hendrix and the attempted first-degree murder of her friend, who was a passenger in the car during the shooting.

Shalia Hendrix was driving with her friend on Route 702 in Essex, MD, when she was shot in the back by a car traveling behind her on May 31, 2023.

Hendrix's car spun out of control and crashed into a wooded, marshy area off Route 702 near Eastern Boulevard, where she was then pronounced dead due to the one gunshot. Hendrix's friend survived the incident.

According to police, the shooting seemed to be a random act of violence with no known connection between the victims and the defendant.

Detectives were able to pull surveillance footage from nearby businesses and traffic cameras and viewed the car of the victim and the car of Kevin-Harris, from which the shot was fired. It was determined that the victims were traveling out of Baltimore City, onto I-695, and then on to Route 702 when Harris fired the shot.

Police then determined that Harris had conducted the shooting after surveillance footage showed Harris' car returning to his home in Baltimore City following the incident.

Darashea Gross was in the car with Harris at the time of the shooting and pleaded guilty to being an Accessory After the Fact.