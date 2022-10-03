Watch CBS News
Residents concerned following recent shootings in Baltimore County

By Ava-joye Burnett

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Concern is mounting in Baltimore County because of recent violence.

 Over the weekend, at least three people were shot and two of them were teenagers.

Saturday night, Baltimore County police say two teenagers were shot near Grand Bend Drive and Maiden Choice Lane. They're now in critical condition.

WJZ obtained exclusive video which appeared to show the two victims - 17 and 16-years old - moments before they were shot. 

The video is not very clear, but moments later - you could hear the screams for help.

"You said you're scared to walk to the store?" WJZ's Ava-joye Burnett asked an elderly resident.

She answered, "because the neighborhood got so bad. It's horrible."

"I'm afraid to even come in my house after dark now - getting out of my car," another resident, Daphne Saunders of Catonsville said.

"I won't come out late at night like I did before," another resident told WJZ.

About 15 miles north in Owings Mills, in a separate incident - police say a man was shot multiple times in the early morning hours Sunday on Brightwater Court. That victim is also in critical condition.

In September, two other teenagers were shot after a Friday night football game in Milford Mill. One of the teens, 14-year-old Travis Slaughter died.

On September 22, 27-year-old Andrew Miller was killed in Essex. First responders who were communicating over radio transmissions believed he was stabbed.

Councilman Julian Jones said  safety needs to be a priority for the entire community.

"It's not just all on the police, it's on each and every one of us to keep our community safe," said Councilman Jones. "And that happens by dialing 911 when you see something suspicious."

WJZ contacted  Baltimore County police to get specific details on the number of homicides this year compared to last year. When the department responds, we will update the information here.

