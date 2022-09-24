Police identify man killed in Essex violent attack

ESSEX, Md. -- Baltimore County Police identified the victim of a violent attack Thursday morning in Essex as Andrew Miller, a 27-year-old man.

Police found him on a routine patrol around 6 a.m. on the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue. They noticed a man laying down on the sidewalk.

Once police got out of their car and got to the victim, "they noticed the individual had suffered substantial trauma to the upper body."

Miller was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Miller's girlfriend spoke to WJZ and said she was there during the attack and Miller died protecting her. She said the couple was walking through the Royal Farms parking lot to get a taxi when they were attacked by two people. She said it all happened so fast.

Donald Burkett, who regularly goes to this Royal Farms, said, "I've never felt threatened even at night or in the wee hours of the morning."

Kings Transport and Towing in Essex confirmed Miller worked for them. The company told WJZ Miller had a dog named Grizzly.

A homicide investigation is ongoing in the case. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown.