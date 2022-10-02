Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Owings Mills

BALTIMORE-- Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 4500 block of Brightwater Ct, in Owings Mills.

According to a release, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the scene and located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics then transported the victim to an area hospital. Police say, he is in critical condition.

Anyone who may have information about this crime or the individual(s) who committed it is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.