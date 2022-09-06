Watch CBS News
Crime

14-year-old boy shot after Baltimore County football game identified as Travis Slaughter

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed following a football game in Baltimore County has been identified as Travis Slaughter, according to authorities.

Baltimore County police made public the identity of the boy on Tuesday.

Slaughter was shot alongside another teenager near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, police said.

The shooting happened after Milford Mill Academy's home football game win against Franklin High School, according to Sgt. Gladys Brown.   

Both teens were taken to an area hospital. 

Shortly after arriving, the 14-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel, according to authorities.

The other teenager survived his injuries, police said.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 5:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.