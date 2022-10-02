Violent shooting that injured two teens Saturday rattles Catonsville residents

BALTIMORE -- A shooting near a Catonsville shopping plaza left two teenagers with serious injuries on Saturday night, according to authorities.

Officers learned of the shooting around 9:05 p.m, police said.

They found the two boys—ages 16 and 17—with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

The 16-year-old boy had been shot once while the 17-year-old boy had been shot multiple times, police said.

They were taken to a local hospital where are listed in critical condition, police said.

Video footage of the shooting shows a person walking up to the two teenagers and then the flash of light from that person's weapon as they fire it into the dark.

One neighborhood resident said he noticed police activity in the area around 10:15 p.m. when they went outside to walk their dog.

"There were about five police officers in my yard," the neighborhood resident said. "They were looking for something but I don't know exactly what."

Vikash Kumar of Catonsville said the shooting made him feel unsafe in a space that he once believed was very safe.

"They closed that area off," he told WJZ. "Nobody was able to come in and there were plenty of police cars. They were looking through the entire neighborhood."

Baltimore County detectives are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.