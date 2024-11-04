Republican Larry Hogan predicts "biggest surprise upset in America" in deep blue Maryland Senate race

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's U.S. Senate race is one of the most competitive in years, and despite recent polls showing Republican Larry Hogan trailing, he feels he is being underestimated.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren hit the campaign trail with him in Anne Arundel County on the eve of the election and reports his victory will depend on getting Democrats to come to the ballot box and cross party lines.

Final campaign push

At Mike's Crabhouse outside Annapolis, the Republican former governor wooed voters with a personal touch and told them not to get discouraged over the polls, saying he was counted out during his first run for governor.

"I think we're going to win. I think it's going to be the biggest surprise upset in America, and we're going to surprise a lot of people. A lot of people are counting us out, but I've always been an underdog and we always overcome the odds," Hogan said.

Courting Democrats

A victory in deep blue Maryland where registered Democrats greatly outnumber registered Republicans will come down to Democrats splitting their tickets—voting Harris for President and Hogan for Senator.

Colin Pascal told WJZ that is exactly what he did.

"Former Governor Hogan is the first Republican I've ever cast a vote for," Pascal said. "I just think we've reached a point in our country where the two sides can't communicate any longer, and I think that's hurting the nation. I think Governor Hogan is part of a bridge that can start to bring the two sides back together."

Hogan told WJZ, "We've got to get Republicans, Independents and Democrats to cross over, and that's exactly what we've done in the last two elections, and my message is that I'm going to be the same strong, independent leader that I've always been—that I'm not going to be beholden to either party, and I'll continue to have the courage to stand up to extremes in both parties."

National fears of unrest

Hellgren also asked about fears of unrest nationally if some do not accept the results of the presidential election.

"I pray that we're not going to have those problems and things will go smoothly. As you know in the last election, I was speaking out about making sure we respected the process and followed the will of the voters—and that we have a peaceful transition—and that's exactly what I'll try to fight for this time," Hogan said.

Abortion, Senate control, Trump

Abortion has been a major topic in the campaign and Hogan has promised he will vote to codify Roe and support abortion rights.

His opponent points out that U.S. Senate control could hinge on Maryland.

In a recent WJZ America Decides profile, Hogan said, "It's not really a race about who controls the senate because Republicans almost have no chance of losing the senate. They are already at 51 with West Virginia and Montana, and they're likely to win Ohio and Pennsylvania. I'm not going to be the one who flips the senate, which is what my opponent—that's all her campaign is about—but I will be the voice the voice that's the most independent that stands up and tries to make a difference."

While Hogan's biggest obstacle may be the "R" by his name on the ballot, he has been a vocal opponent of former President Donald Trump and told CBS News' Face The Nation he has no plans to vote for him.

"I think I've proven over eight years that I'm willing to stand up to Donald Trump moreso than almost anyone in America in my party," Hogan said. "I'm also willing to stand up to Kamala Harris if she's president. I'll work with either one if I believe in what they're trying to do, and I'll stand up to either one of them."