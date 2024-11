Republican Larry Hogan casts ballot, says he ran "perfect campaign" in U.S. Senate race Maryland's U.S. Senate race is one of the most competitive in years, and despite recent polls showing Republican Larry Hogan trailing, he feels he is being underestimated. On the morning of Election Day, Hogan cast his ballot in Davidsonville in Anne Arundel County. He was upbeat as he voted alongside his wife, Yumi.