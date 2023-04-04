Reports: Ravens offer contract to free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens are in the market for a top wide receiver.

That's why, according to reports, the Ravens have given a contract offer to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Ravens are one of a few teams where Beckham could land.

"The Baltimore Ravens have met with Odell Beckham Jr. and have presented him their own offer," Schefter said on ESPN. "We will see which one Odell Beckham Jr. finds more interesting but it certainly sounds like it's the Jets, the Ravens, maybe the Rams, but those, at this point, would be the obvious landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in what has been one of the longest free agent recruitment we have ever seen."

It is uncertain how much the Ravens offered Beckham. He tweeted last week that while he's not asking for $20 million per year, $4 million "ain't enough."

I’m just so confused where the quote is from me tht said I want 20…..😭🙄all I’m sayin is 4 AINT enough — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 18, 2023

Beckham, coming off a lost 2022 season because of a torn ACL, met with the Ravens, among other teams, in Phoenix last week, according to reports.

The Ravens have former first-round draft pick Rashod Bateman returning after he missed the majority of last season with a foot injury. They also signed wide receiver Nelson Agholor to join Devin Duvernay and James Proche.

Beckham, entering his ninth year, last played in the Super Bowl in February 2022 when he caught a touchdown for the Los Angeles Rams before tearing his ACL.

He missed all of last season.

Beckham also played for the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.

Over his career, he has 7,367 receiving yards with 56 touchdowns.