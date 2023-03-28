WR Odell Beckham Jr. meets with Ravens in Phoenix, according to reports

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens met with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Phoenix, according to reports.

NFL Insider Josina Anderson said Beckham told her he was scheduled to meet with teams Tuesday at the Biltimore in Phoenix, where NFL coaches and general managers met for their annual meetings.

"The love was there, good meeting…(Lot of) people and teams I bumped into," Beckham told Anderson.

Obj on meeting with #Ravens & connecting with other teams: “The love was there, good meeting…(Lot of) people and teams I bumped into.”



Eventually the free agent WR will become a big addition to a new team. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 28, 2023

The Ravens are in need of a top wide receiver, especially if they hope to convince quarterback Lamar Jackson to return.

They signed free agent wide receiver Nelson Agholor, joining Rashad Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche on the roster.

I'm told free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr has arrived at the Biltmore with plans to talk to at least the #Ravens, per him. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 28, 2023

Beckham, entering his ninth year, last played in the Super Bowl in February 2022 when he caught a touchdown for the Los Angeles Rams before tearing his ACL.

He missed all of last season.

Beckham also played for the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.

Over his career, he has 7,367 receiving yards with 56 touchdowns.