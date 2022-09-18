Red Cross holds Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive in Annapolis Saturday

BALTIMORE -- The Red Cross held a special memorial blood drive in Annapolis on Saturday.

The blood drive was in honor of Wendi Winters, a reporter who was killed during a mass shooting at the Capital Gazette in June 2018.

The blood drive was held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Winters was a proud Navy mom, a church youth adviser, and an American Red Cross volunteer.