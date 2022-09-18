Watch CBS News
Local News

Red Cross holds Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive in Annapolis Saturday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Red Cross holds special memorial blood drive in Annapolis
Red Cross holds special memorial blood drive in Annapolis 00:23

BALTIMORE -- The Red Cross held a special memorial blood drive in Annapolis on Saturday.

The blood drive was in honor of Wendi Winters, a reporter who was killed during a mass shooting at the Capital Gazette in June 2018.

The blood drive was held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Winters was a proud Navy mom, a church youth adviser, and an American Red Cross volunteer.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 17, 2022 / 8:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.