Ray Rice named as Head JV Football Coach at Milford Mill Academy

BALTIMORE - Former Ravens Super Bowl Champion Ray Rice has officially been named the Head JV Football Coach of the Milford Mill Millers, according to a post by the high school via X.

The former running back was drafted by the Ravens in 2008 and played with the team for six seasons.

During that time, Rice gained 6,180 rushing yards with 37 touchdowns.

Rice helped Baltimore secure its second Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers in 2012. The game was a tight battle between the Harbough brothers that ended 34-31.

Later that year, his career was cut short after a video went viral of him knocking unconscious his now-wife Janay, and dragging her from an Atlantic City elevator. He was indicted for aggravated assault.

Since then, Rice has committed to improving his reputation and has participated in extensive work to change and rebuild his life.

In September 2023, WJZ's Denise Koch conducted an exclusive interview with Rice about his past, present, and future.

In 2023, the Baltimore Ravens reported that Rice coached two youth football teams, the 13U and 7U Pikesville Wildcats.

He was also a running back coach at his alma mater, New Rochelle High School.

The Ravens honored Ray Rice as Legend of the Game when they played against the Miami Dolphins in December 2023.

In the past three seasons, the Milford Mill Millers went undefeated twice.