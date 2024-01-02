Ray Rice expresses gratitude on WJZ Purple Connection for being Ravens 'Legend of the Game'

BALTIMORE - Ray Rice walked out of the tunnel last Sunday to cheers at M&T Bank Stadium.

Years ago, the former Baltimore Ravens running back didn't know if that would ever happen.

Rice, a three-time Pro Bowl player and a former Ravens star, was the "Legend of the Game" before the Ravens game against the Miami Dolphins.

"This was like winning the Super Bowl for me," Rice said on WJZ's Purple Connection Show on Monday. "At this point in my life, the things that I had to go through, just being able to work through it, and being able to be a presence, not just out there in the community, but being a real presence for my family."

Rice was joined on the football field by his two children - Rayven and Jaylen. He said he was appreciative of the support he received at that moment.

He said he's worked to better himself in the community and his personal life.

"I feel how genuine it is and this is why I moved back," Rice said. "I moved back three to have that impact of hope. I don't want to be looked at as that guy who is trying to, everything I do is a ploy to get on the field. I'm happy to be able to be there for my children, but no work that I have done has been to get back on the field."

Rice was with the Ravens from 2008-13, but he never played in the NFL again after video surfaced of him striking his fiancée in the elevator of a hotel.

Rice has been back at M&T Bank Stadium since then. Last season, he was honored as part of Baltimore's 2012 team that won the Super Bowl.

He joined WJZ's Purple Connection Show after he spoke candidly with anchor Denise Koch in September about the incident and what he's done to change his life.

Rice said he's done extensive work to understand what happened, change, and get a second chance at building his life.

In six seasons with the Ravens, Rice gained 6,180 rushing yards with 37 touchdowns.

"I gave it all on the football field," Rice said. "I couldn't say the same for life, so now I'm in that part of my life where I am giving it all I've got to everything I am doing, giving it 110 percent, but remaining faithful to my family and continuing to help out as many people as I can."