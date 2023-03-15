Watch CBS News
Ravens reportedly re-sign running back Justice Hill to two-year deal

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens are bringing back running back Justice Hill.

ESPN reports Hill is re-signing with the Ravens on a two-year, $4.5 million deal with a max value up to $5 million.

He played in 15 games for the Ravens last season, racking up 262 rushing yards.

Hill, JK Dobbns and Gus Edwards currently represent the Ravens backfield.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 6:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

