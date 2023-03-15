Ravens reportedly re-sign running back Justice Hill to two-year deal
BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens are bringing back running back Justice Hill.
ESPN reports Hill is re-signing with the Ravens on a two-year, $4.5 million deal with a max value up to $5 million.
He played in 15 games for the Ravens last season, racking up 262 rushing yards.
Hill, JK Dobbns and Gus Edwards currently represent the Ravens backfield.
