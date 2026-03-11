Baltimore Ravens restructure QB Lamar Jackson's contract

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has agreed to restructure his contract to free salary cap space for the team, according to multiple sources.

The restructuring took place on Tuesday, according to CBS News Sports. The move reportedly frees up $40 million of cap space for the Ravens.

Without the restructuring, Jackson would have counted a record $74 million against the salary cap for the 2026 season. That would have counted for about a quarter of the Ravens' space, according to our partners at the Baltimore Banner.

It comes as the start of the NFL's new league year is set to begin Wednesday at 4 p.m.

According to the Banner, the Ravens were hoping to sign Jackson to a contract extension that would have lowered his 2027 cap.

"We want another window, and Lamar knows that. I think that he's amenable to doing something that mirrors the last deal he did," Ravens' Owner Steve Bisciotti told the Banner.

In 2023, Jackson signed a $260 million, five-year contract extension, which guaranteed $185 million along with a backloaded salary.

He was the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Lamar's contract restructuring came as the Ravens backed out of a trade for Maxx Crosby, a star pass rusher with the Las Vegas Raiders. According to an NFL insider, Crosby did not pass his physical.

On Wednesday, a source said the team agreed to a four-year, $112 million contract with edge rusher Trey Hendrickson with the Cincinnati Bengals.