Baltimore Ravens' Harbaugh says there's no damage to Lamar Jackson's foot after it was stepped on

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh says star quarterback Lamar Jackson is "fine" after his foot was stepped on this week.

That's the same thing the Ravens told reporters Wednesday, but after Jackson wasn't at practice Thursday, Harbaugh was understandably asked for an update.

"Got his foot stepped on, like we said yesterday," Harbaugh said. "They did a quick X-ray, and there's no damage or anything like that. I'm sure it's a little sore today, so we just kept him in, but he's fine. He's going to be good."

The Ravens play at Washington on Saturday, but Jackson hasn't appeared in a preseason game since 2021, and there is no sign that would change this year. Baltimore opens the regular season at Buffalo on Sept. 7.

Most Valuable Jackson

Lamar Jackson is a two-time NFL MVP -- winning the award in 2019 and 2023.

However, he may have had his best season in 2024.

Last season, he passed for 4,172 yards with 41 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 915 yards.