Ravens guard Ben Cleveland arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to police

Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Cleveland was arrested last week on suspicion of driving under the influence in Georgia, according to police.

Police said Cleveland had a blood alcohol content of .178, which is more than twice the legal limit, when he was pulled over in his Ford F-150 on Feb. 12 in Milledgeville, Georgia.

According to a police report obtained by WJZ, Cleveland told police he was coming from a nearby country club where he had several beers but none for the past two hours. He also received a citation for failure to maintain his lane.

Police said Cleveland, 26, nearly traveled into a ditch before officers turned on their emergency lights.

Cleveland, who was selected by the Ravens in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Georgia, is slated to be a free agent in March.

He played in all 17 games for the Ravens this past season and he has played in 54 games in his four professional seasons.

WJZ reached out to the Ravens for comment, but we haven't heard back.