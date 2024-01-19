Ravens flock are gearing up for the big playoff game

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens flock spent Friday gearing up for the big playoff game on Saturday.

Fans are nervous and preparing to brace the cold that will consume this weekend's game.

Wind chills are expected to make it feel like 10 degrees during the game.

On the day before the big game, workers raced to clear snow from in and around the M&T Bank Stadium.

While they worked to ensure that fans enjoyed the playoff experience, many Ravens supporters had gathered at the team's pop-up shop.

They stopped to pick up some last-minute gear—from hats to gloves.

"We're buying some purple gear for tomorrow…specifically beanies and scarves and everything warm," Lindsey Segal, a Ravens fan from Southern California, said.

Another fan who flew in from Colorado on Friday said that surviving the bitter winds requires a lot of layers of clothing.

"Base layer, fleece layer, follow up layer, a lot of Ravens gear in between, and lucky charms you got to bring with you—and screaming as loud as possible," Tim Brunz said.

Fans want to dress their best to see their favorite team take another step toward the Super Bowl.

"That's a lot of pressure," Ravens fan Spencer Segal said. "Just remember, you gotta be locked in – that's it…go get 'em,"