Will Taylor Swift be in Baltimore for the AFC Championship game? Ravens fans and 'Swifties' hope so

BALTIMORE -- It has been a season Ravens fans will remember forever and always.

"I bleed purple and black. Like, I am a die-hard fan," said Taylor Swift fan Kayla Keimig.

Superstar Lamar Jackson has led the Ravens back to the AFC Championship game.

"The last time it happened, I was in elementary school and I remember those pep rallies and getting together. I feel like a kid again," Keimig said.

But now some Ravens fans are torn beyond their wildest dreams.

"I'm going against Miss Swift, and it doesn't feel right, but I have to," explained Keimig.

The Ravens will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. The winner will advance to the Super Bowl.

Sparks fly every time these two teams play, but this game hits different for Ravens fans who are also Taylor Swift fans.

Swift's love story with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has some fans feeling conflicted, but Jessica Gehrke isn't one of those fans.

"I am excited for Taylor to be there. I hope we get to see her there. I hope she has a great time. I hope Baltimore gives her the best hospitality and then I hope we send them home," said Swiftie Jessica Gehrke.

Since Swift has been seen at a number of Chiefs games this season, many Swifties are confident she will make the trip to the holy ground of M&T Bank Stadium.

"For sure, she's going to be there to support her man. She is so proud of Travis and he is so proud of her. If he is going all the way to Buenos Aires to watch her in concert, she is for sure coming to Baltimore," Reina Twellman, another Taylor Swift fan, said.

If this was a movie, Baltimore-area Swifties couldn't have written a better script.

"I want this to be like a blending of love. Lover era and not mean," Swiftie Laura Goldstien said.

There has been some bad blood between Swifties and NFL fans this season. Some fans feel that Taylor Swift gets too much attention during games. But many have been enjoying their football era with Swift.

"I would have watched the game last night even if Taylor's boyfriend wasn't playing because I would have wanted to know who we were going to play," Goldstien said.

Now that we know fifteen will be coming to Baltimore, all Ravens fans are hoping for a sad beautiful tragic Chiefs loss and lots of champagne problems across the city after the Ravens punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.