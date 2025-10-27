Soaking rain expected across Maryland by Mid-week

Clouds will slowly thicken over Maryland this evening as high pressure to our north keeps us cool and quiet. We'll stay dry here in Maryland tonight, although a few sprinkles could sneak into far southern Maryland late. Around the city, skies may even thin at times, allowing lows to dip into the mid-30s north of town, while most of the metro stays in the low-40s.

MARYLAND TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Tuesday turns cloudier and cooler across central Maryland with a gusty northeast breeze. Highs may struggle to reach 60° in Baltimore. Light rain showers may try to sneak in late Tuesday or early Wednesday especially for southern areas, but the better chance of a steady soaking arrives Wednesday into Wednesday night. Most forecast models suggest 1 to 2 inches of rain across Maryland with isolated 3-inch totals possible — enough for ponding in some low spots. Wednesday's highs stay in the 50s with a raw wind adding to the chill.

MARYLAND THURSDAY

The steady rain exits by late Thursday morning, leaving us with just a slight chance of a passing shower Thursday afternoon. Highs remain in the low to mid-50s with a continued breeze, but most of the day becomes more manageable and even a bit brighter west of Baltimore later on.

🎃 HALLOWEEN FORECAST ACROSS THE BALTIMORE AREA

Halloween looks mostly dry across the city and suburbs but chilly and breezy — perfect for spooky vibes, not so much for thin costumes. Highs during the day only reach the low to mid-50s with northwest gusts pushing 25–35 mph. After sunset, when trick-or-treating ramps up, temps slide into the upper 40s to near 50° with a lighter breeze. Anyone out late for parties or bar crawls will feel temps dip to the low-to-mid 40s. Costumes with layers underneath will be key.

MARYLAND WEEKEND

Saturday looks calmer and brighter, with highs in the low-to-mid 50s and continued cool air settling over all of Maryland. By Sunday, clouds increase again and a chance for showers returns later in the afternoon or evening, with temps still stuck in the 50s for most neighborhoods around Baltimore.

MARYLAND EARLY NEXT WEEK

A quick-moving system may bring another round of showers Monday — not an all-day event, but enough to dampen the afternoon or evening. Highs once again hover near the mid-50s. Behind it, Tuesday dries out with more sunshine returning and highs nudging back toward the upper-50s to near 60° — a more typical start to November in Maryland.