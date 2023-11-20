Rachel Morin investigation: Family hopes former teachers, staff, or students can identify killer

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland family is still searching for a killer three months after a Harford County woman was killed.

Rachel Morin went for a walk along the Ma and Pa Heritage Trail on August 5 around 6 p.m. She didn't return home that evening. Soon after, she was reported missing.

The next day, a search volunteer found the mother of five's body just off the trail.

Surveillance video of a suspect in the case was released in August. The suspect was caught on a doorbell camera at the scene of a home invasion and assault in Los Angeles in March. Detectives said DNA from that crime scene matches DNA found at Morin's.

Morin's family is working with a local attorney's office to track down new leads.

The law firm Rice, Murtha, Psoras has sent a personalized letter, along with hundreds of reward flyers, to the principals of five high schools in Los Angelos near the location where Morin's suspected killer was seen on camera footage.

"We know the suspect is approximately 20-30 years old, and he may have attended high school around the crime scene in Los Angeles. We are hopeful a former teacher, staff, or student recognizes the image and can identify the man," attorney Randolph Rice said.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Morin's killer.

