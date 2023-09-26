Rachel Morin investigation: Reward doubles to $20k for information in woman's death

BALTIMORE -- The reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of the killer of Rachel Morin doubled to $20,000 Tuesday, the law firm representing her family announced.

The law firm Rice, Murtha, Psoras doubled the current reward from $10,000 to $20,000 in hopes of generating leads.

The mother of five's body was found on August 6 along the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air.

Morin was reported missing around 11 p.m. when she didn't return home the night before her body was found. Her car was found at the entrance to the trail on Williams Street in Bel Air.

Then, a volunteer in the search efforts found the body.

The Harford County Sheriff's office said the murder is tied to an assault and home invasion in Los Angeles, California that took place just before 3:30 a.m. on March 26.

DNA evidence from Morin's homicide was placed in a nationwide database and matched with the Los Angeles crime.

Anyone with information in the murder case is urged to contact the Harford County Sheriff's Office at (410) 836-7788 or email the dedicated tipline RMtips@HarfordSheriff.org.