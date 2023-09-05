Harford County family uses criminal profiler to generate leads in Rachel Morin homicide investigation

BALTIMORE -- Rachel Morin's family is using a new tool to try to catch her killer as the one-month anniversary of her death approaches.

The 37-year-old mother of five was murdered after going on a walk along the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air in August.

Now, Morin's family is trying to track down her killer by analyzing his potential traits, which were compiled by a criminal profiler with three decades of experience.

The family has put these traits on flyers that will be passed around the community in hopes that they will generate new leads.

"There's definitely somebody in this area that knows who he is, but they may be in denial that the person they know is this person," Matthew McMahon, the father of Morin's oldest child, said.

McMahon contacted that criminal profiler, Pat Brown, to help solve the homicide that is haunting Harford County.

So far, the biggest break in the case has been the video released by Harford County detectives last month. They were able to link the death of Morin to a crime scene in California.

That video footage depicts a man in the doorway of a Los Angeles home. That's where an assault and home invasion occurred just before 3:30 a.m. on March 26.

DNA evidence taken from Morin's homicide was placed in a nationwide database and matched with the Los Angeles crime.

Unfortunately, the video does not show that person's face.

"We do not have a clear video or photo of the suspect's face," McMahon said.

So, Brown compiled five potential traits of the suspected suspect killer. She believes he has psychopathic traits.

NEW: #RachelMorin’s family enlisted the help of a criminal profiler to track down Rachel’s killer.



Criminal Profiler Pat Brown developed 5 traits the killer could have.



See the flyers below @wjz pic.twitter.com/Kg3LrPwXoD — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) September 5, 2023

Brown says he must know someone in Bel Air if he traveled there from California. It's possible that he lives or works near the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail.

"We don't think a person we know—one of our relatives, one of our friends, the next-door neighbor, the guy who's working for us—we don't recognize them as serial killers," Brown said. "So, that's why after they're caught, we're like, wow."

Morin's family will be back out on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail on Tuesday night to pass out the flyers. They expect to be out there around 5:30 p.m., and would like it if community members joined them.

The flyers have also been printed in Spanish.