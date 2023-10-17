Public viewing for slain Baltimore rapper 'President Davo' to take place Thursday

BALTIMORE -- A public viewing for Baltimore rapper President Davo is expected to be held Thursday, according to a post from the artist's Instagram account.

The viewing will take place at the Wylie Funeral Home on October 19 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

President Davo, formerly David Boykin, was shot and killed in Baltimore's South Clifton Park neighborhood earlier this month, according to police.

Many fans took to social media to express their condolences after learning of the death.

While his life and career was cut short, Boykin still has a strong fan base, with 34,377 monthly listeners on Spotify, and a discography of 11 albums.

An $8,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and charges in Boykin's murder.

If you have information on this case and want to remain anonymous, contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.