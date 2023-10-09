Baltimore rapper 'President Davo' shot, killed in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore rapper was shot and killed in Baltimore's South Clifton Park neighborhood last week, according to police.

Police said they found Davis Boykin, 28, who also went by the name President Davo, in the 2000 block of Cliftwood Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Friday evening. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel, according to authorities.

Fans took to social media to express their sadness after the news broke, commenting on Boykin's Instagram, and mourning the rapper on TikTok.

Boykin currently has 33,105 monthly listeners on Spotify, and released 11 albums since 2017.