Public Safety sessions aim to strengthen Baltimore City policies

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City public safety entities kicked off the first meeting in a series to present plans for the 2024 legislative agenda to residents.

On Tuesday evening at Collington Square Recreation Center, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office held a 'L.E.A.R.N' informational session, which stands for Legislative Engagement, Advocacy, Resource and Networking.

Other public safety partners who attended included the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Baltimore Police Department, the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, the Sheriff's Office, the Mayor's Office, the Clerk of the Circuit Court, the Register of Wills and others.

The L.E.A.R.N. meetings are the second phase of the City State's Attorney's Office outreach plans that will focus on coming up with policies to strengthen public safety and protect the rights of victims and witnesses, according to City State's Attorney, Ivan Bates.

During this phase, city residents will also be able to weigh in on where the focus should be.

The 'N.E.S.T.' (Neighborhood Engagement and Safety Tour) was the first phase of this plan.

During this phase, a community engagement team made educational efforts on current policies and programs with residents, businesses and service providers during the summer, Bates stated.

The remaining L.E.A.R.N. meetings can be found here:

40th District - October 10th (6PM-8PM) Harlem Park Recreation Center 700 N. Calhoun Street

43rd District - October 17th (6PM-8PM) Walter P. Carter Elementary 820 E. 43rd Street

41st District - October 24th (6PM-8PM) Langston Hughes Business Center 5011 Arbutus Avenue

46th District - October 30th (6PM-8PM) Middle Branch Fitness Center 201 Reedbird Avenue