Protesters at Maryland airport call for state to cut ties with Avelo Airlines over deportations

Protesters at Maryland airport call for state to end contract with Avelo Airlines over deportations

A protest was held at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport on Sunday, calling for an end to deportation flights.

Avelo Airlines is contracted to operate deportation flights for the Department of Homeland Security.

Protesters gathered at the departures at BWI to let their voices be heard about Avelo's role in federal deportation flights. They want the state to cut ties with the airlines.

Organizers say more than 4,000 Marylanders have already signed petitions backing that demand.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has not announced any action in response to the protests.

WJZ reached out to the airline for comment, but we have not heard back.

Avelo's contract to fly migrants

According to CBS News, Avelo's domestic and international flights flying migrants started in mid-May. Avelo said the aircraft used for the trips will not bear the company's logo.

Avelo said the agreement with ICE is a "long-term charter program."

The airline has been recruiting flight attendants to staff the flights, according to a job posting for what it calls a "charter program for the Department of Homeland Security," CBS News reported. The job pays $28 an hour for the first year of service.

"We are seeking energetic, highly motivated Flight Attendants who wish to join a committed group of safety and service professionals at Avelo Airlines," the listing reads.

"Flights will be both domestic and international trips to support DHS's deportation efforts," the post adds, although it makes no references to migrants.

Can Maryland cancel a contract with an airline?

Yes, according to the Maryland Aviation Commission.

According to the Maryland Aviation Commission, the state can break an airline contract by terminating it, which often requires 30 days' notice, or through a material breach of contract by the airline, which could include failing to comply with airport rules or regulations.

What do the protesters want?

Sunday's demonstration was organized by a coalition of grassroots groups, including Doctors for Camp Closure, the Baltimore Rapid Response Network, and Maryland Indivisible chapters.

Protesters say deportations in Maryland have tripled since the start of the year. They also point to federal data showing nearly 20% of all U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) air flights in July were operated by Avelo.

"We have the ability to stand up by using a petition that the Baltimore Rapid Response Network has created, and that is to request Gov. Wes Moore to break the contract, which should be pretty easy to do, and it can be done in less than 30 days," said protester Jennifer Blalock, with the Maryland Indivisible Baltimore County chapter.