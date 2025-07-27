Dozens protest at BWI Airport over Avelo Airlines role in ICE deportations

About 100 people protested at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport on Sunday over a budget airline's role in immigration deportations, according to our media partner, The Baltimore Banner.

Avelo Airlines, a Texas-based air carrier founded in 2021, has only two direct flights from BWI, according to the Banner.

According to CBS News, Avelo has partnered with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to operate deportation flights for U.S. Immigration and Customs and Enforcement (ICE).

Protesters speak out against Avelo Airlines

According to the Banner, Sunday's protest at BWI was organized by Doctors for Camp Closure, Ground ICE, and the Greater Baltimore Democratic Socialists of America.

Protesters met outside the Maryland Area Rail Commuter station at BWI and walked to a pedestrian bridge over Interstate 195, according to the Banner.

The Banner reports that signs were held that read, "Avelo Airlines fuels fascism," "Avelo is disappearing people for Trump," and "Evilo."

The protesters told the Banner they were pressuring the airline and discouraging travelers from flying with Avelo.

"It's toxic to your brand," Kate Sugarman, an organizer with Doctors for Camp Closure, told the Banner about the deportation flights. "We want to make sure that Avelo and every other airline knows that it is unacceptable to have any kind of cooperation with ICE."

Avelo shared this statement with the Banner: "We recognize the right of individuals to peacefully assemble and assert their freedom of speech. Avelo's main priority continues to be maintaining the safety and timeliness of our operation that over 7.3 million Customers across the country continue to enjoy."

Avelo's contract to fly migrants

According to CBS News, Avelo's domestic and international flights flying migrants started in mid-May. Avelo says the aircraft used for the trips will not bear Avelo's logo.

Avelo said the agreement with ICE is a "long-term charter program."

The airline has been recruiting flight attendants to staff the flights, according to a job posting for what it calls a "charter program for the Department of Homeland Security," CBS News reported. The job pays $28 an hour for the first year of service.

"We are seeking energetic, highly motivated Flight Attendants who wish to join a committed group of safety and service professionals at Avelo Airlines," the listing reads.

"Flights will be both domestic and international trips to support DHS's deportation efforts," the post adds, although it makes no references to migrants.