Baltimore County Police arrest man responsible for brutal Towson stabbing in July

An arrest has been made after a Towson woman survived a brutal attack back in July, according to Baltimore County Police.

On Saturday, police announced that 29-year-old Daniel Johnson had been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder after an unexplained stabbing.

On July 31, police say they found a 57-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The crime took place in the neighborhood by Glen Keith Boulevard, leaving Towson residents feeling uneasy after the attack.

"Everybody is now thinking twice, watching behind their back, making sure doors are locked, making sure they're not by themselves," Drew Luckenbach, a Towson resident, reported to WJZ's Ashley Paul.

Daniel Johnson is now being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center after eluding authorities for nearly two months.

Towson crime stats

There have been 1,032 victims of various crimes reported in the 21286 zip code area in 2025, according to Baltimore County crime statistics.

Theft offenses take the number one spot with 618 cases being reported.

Assault offenses account for the second most crimes in the area, with 221 cases and 323 victims so far in 2025.

A mass shooting was reported in December of 2024, which left nine people injured and one person dead in a residential area.