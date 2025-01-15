Baltimore County leaders address crime nearly a month after Towson mass shooting

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County leaders met with residents on Wednesday to address what's being done about crime in their communities.

The public meeting at Babcock Presbyterian Church in Towson comes nearly a month after a mass shooting left eight people injured and one dead off Loch Raven Boulevard.

Since that shooting, Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said the department has opened additional investigations, installed new safety technology and deployed more officers to patrol the neighborhood.

"We care," McCullough said. "We continue to investigate the incident and we're determined to bring it to a close, to keep it from happening in the future."

Newly-appointed Baltimore County Executive Kathy klausmeier told WJZ she supports the police department's additional efforts.

"I want the community to understand that I just want their safety and I just want them to live here peacefully and have a good life," Klausmeier said.

McCullough said no arrests have been made.

"I don't feel safe"

Stacy Keller said she doesn't feel safe in her Loch Raven community since the shooting and fiery crash near a funeral home.

She told WJZ crime has gotten worse over the past four years she has lived in the neighborhood.

"I don't feel safe, that's the problem," Keller said. "This has been a beautiful neighborhood for a long time, and I'm concerned."

Mass shooting caught on video

In a security camera video obtained by WJZ, a car came streaming down the street before flipping over and catching on fire before at least two people fired shots.

Officers said 26-year-old Charles Graham Jr. was killed, and eight others were shot.

"I raised my kids here. They were always out on their bikes," said Malinda, a neighbor. "They were allowed to go all over the neighborhood. I would say in the last couple of years this has gotten a little bad right here."

Police Chief McCullough said his officers are working to find answers.

"We have developed additional information, additional evidence to which are contributing to assisting us in trying to close this investigation," McCullough said.